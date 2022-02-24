County officials incorrectly said zoning request passed

Madison County Board

EDWARDSVILLE – A zoning request for a building and landscaping business special use permit apparently was not approved at last week’s Madison County Board meeting, although it was announced that it had.

Ryan Lybarger and Jason Askew had sought the special use permit, which received 17 affirmative votes and eight opposed. Officials this week learned the request actually required a supermajority for approval because of a zoning regulation technicality.

The two had sought a special use permit to allow a landscaping business on the Jarvis Township property which is located in an agriculturally-zoned area along Troy Road. They had requested a variance to allow them to place a building within a setback zone. After nearby residents objected to the building’s location, they withdrew the request to negotiate with neighbors. It was later resubmitted and approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals and Building and Zoning Committee.

After extensive discussion on Feb. 16, the county board voted 17-8 in favor of the special use permit and announced it had been approved.

Madison County Administrator Dave Tanzyus, however, said officials later realized that, because of a technical issue, the request required a higher percentage of county board votes for approval, and didn’t meet that requirement.

Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza said a supermajority is defined as three-quarters of the full county board. She said that, at the time of the vote, her office was not aware that anything other than a simple majority was needed. The issue has never come up before, she said.

After the vote was taken, both she and County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler deemed the request had passed.

Building and Zoning Administrator Chris Doucleff said the supermajority vote was needed because landowners on more than 20 percent of the property’s frontage had opposed the special use permit request.

At the time of the vote, Tanzyus said there was something about the vote that bothered him. But he said immediately following the vote he was tasked with answering questions about another issue and was distracted.

Tanzyus said that, in the future, if a supermajority or anything other than a simple majority is needed it will be posted on the county board agenda.