To be a completely green source of energy, hydrogen must be made by splitting water with electrolysis. But the electrolysis process needs catalysts to work – and the best current industrial electrodes use the precious metals iridium, ruthenium, and platinum. None of these metals are common, but iridium in particular is one of the rarest elements on Earth, with less than ten tonnes produced each year. Much of the iridium in the Earth’s crust is thought to be deposited by asteroids, in ‘iridium anomalies’.

CHEMISTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO