ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Brain activity shows your life might actually flash before your eyes when you die

By John Anderer, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVIX1_0eNReJh000

TARTU, Estonia ( StudyFinds.org ) — The notion of “your life flashing before your eyes” as you die has been a cultural expression for over a century, depicted in countless movies, books, and other works of fiction. Now, groundbreaking new research by a team at the University of Tartu is providing the first ever record of brain activity during death.

The data, at the very least, suggests that our brains indeed continue working not only as we pass away but even in the seconds following heart stoppage. Recorded brain gamma waves during death were similar to those that occur during dreaming and meditation.

Albert Einstein once said that time is relative, meaning the perceived rate by which time passes depends on the person and situation. For example, waiting for the clock to reach 5 p.m. on a Friday can feel like an eternity, but the weekend usually ends in the blink of an eye.

Could our brains really “replay” an entire lifetime’s worth of memories and moments within a matter of seconds upon death? Countless people who have had near-death experiences testify as much, but up until now neuroscientists have struggled to make sense of what happens in the mind during and immediately after death.

Family of man shot dead by Jefferson Parish deputies demands transparency

This latest research supplies serious evidence that the brain remains both active and coordinated during and after the “death transition.” Interestingly, further data also suggests that this “life replay” is a programmed, biological response that comes naturally to human brains — and possibly many other species as well.

‘Will I dream?’

Researchers accomplished this by monitoring an 87-year-old epilepsy patient near the end of their life . Dr. Raul Vicente of the University of Tartu and his team used electroencephalography (EEG) to detect the patient’s seizures and provide treatment. Unfortunately, during an EEG recording session the patient suffered a heart attack and died. This event was unexpected and tragic, but it did provide the research team with a unique opportunity to view brain activity in real-time as an individual passes away.

“We measured 900 seconds of brain activity around the time of death and set a specific focus to investigate what happened in the 30 seconds before and after the heart stopped beating,” says study organizer Dr. Ajmal Zemmar, a neurosurgeon at the University of Louisville, in a media release . “Just before and after the heart stopped working, we saw changes in a specific band of neural oscillations, so-called gamma oscillations, but also in others such as delta, theta, alpha and beta oscillations.”

Brain oscillations, or brain waves, are various patterns of brain activity in living human brains. Different waves serve different purposes. For instance, gamma waves have a connection to “high-cognitive functions” such as meditation, concentration, dreaming, memory retrieval, information processing, conscious perception, and even memory flashbacks.

“Through generating oscillations involved in memory retrieval, the brain may be playing a last recall of important life events just before we die, similar to the ones reported in near-death experiences,” Dr. Zemmar explains. “These findings challenge our understanding of when exactly life ends and generate important subsequent questions, such as those related to the timing of organ donation.”

Is there a silver lining at the end of life?

While this is the first documented case of human brain activity during death, scientists have recorded similar gamma brain wave fluctuations in the brains of dying rats. This suggests, according to the research team, that this “life replay” phenomenon may be a built-in biological response to death “conserved across species.”

These findings are astounding, but ultimately limited in scope. After all, only one individual’s brain was recorded, and that patient had been dealing with a serious condition, seizures, and swelling. Study authors say all of those factors may have influenced the recorded brain activity. Moving forward, the team plans on researching this topic further. For now, though, they see this work as a source of hope.

“As a neurosurgeon, I deal with loss at times. It is indescribably difficult to deliver the news of death to distraught family members,” Dr. Zemmar concludes. “Something we may learn from this research is: although our loved ones have their eyes closed and are ready to leave us to rest, their brains may be replaying some of the nicest moments they experienced in their lives.”

The study is publish ed in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Our lives really DO flash before us: Scientists record the brain activity of an 87-year-old man at the moment he died, revealing a rapid 'memory retrieval' process

What happens in the brain as we die has been a source of mystery for centuries, but a new study suggests our lives really do flash before our eyes in our final moments. Neuroscientists inadvertently recorded a dying brain while they were using electroencephalography (EEG) to detect and treat seizures in an 87-year-old man, and he suffered a cardiac arrest.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IFLScience

First Ever Recording Of Dying Human Brain Shows Possible "Life Recall" Activity

Human brain activity in the final moments before death has been observed for the first time, revealing rhythmic activity comparable to those seen during dreaming. The observation could support reports from near-death experiences of life flashing before your eyes in what’s known as “life recall”. The discovery...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Activity#Brain Wave#Human Brains#Tartu#The University Of Tartu#Jefferson Parish#Eeg
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Meditation
CNBC

Bill Gates says when Covid runs rampant, masks are like pants: 'You have to wear' them

For Bill Gates, face masks and pants share a striking similarity: When Covid is running rampant, you should probably put them both on before leaving the house. "What's the downside of wearing a mask?" Gates asked rhetorically, and with a chuckle, at the annual Munich Security Conference earlier this month. "You have to wear pants… These societies are so cruel – why do they make you wear pants? I'm trying to figure it out."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Next Web

Your brain might be a quantum computer that hallucinates math

Quick: what’s 4 + 5? Nine right? Slightly less quick: what’s five plus four? Still nine, right?. Okay, let’s wait a few seconds. Bear with me. Feel free to have a quick stretch. Now, without looking, what was the answer to the first question?. It’s still nine,...
COMPUTERS
Science Focus

Specific neurons in your brain light up when you hear singing

There is a population of neurons in the human brain that light up when we hear singing, neuroscientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have found, publishing their results in Current Biology. Found in the auditory cortex, part of the temporal lobe that processes sound, these neurons appear to respond...
MedicalXpress

Does our life flash before our eyes during death?

Neuroscientists have recorded the activity of a dying human brain and discovered rhythmic brain wave patterns around the time of death that are similar to those occurring during dreaming, memory recall and meditation. Now, a study on these findings published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience brings new insight into a possible organizational role of the brain during death and suggests an explanation for vivid life recall in near-death experiences.
SCIENCE
WGNO

WGNO

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy