WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — CBS3 is celebrating Black History Month by introducing you to unsung heroes. One of them is from Delaware, where a college sophomore made it her mission to uplift young people from her violence-plagued neighborhood. “When I was about 12 years old, I decided that it was going to be my job to encourage girls in my community to love STEM– science technology, engineering and math,” Jacqueline Means told CBS3’s Janelle Burrell. “It’s all about your vision for the future. What you see yourself doing,” she added. STEM opened up the world to Jacqueline Means, well beyond her rough neighborhood...

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 7 DAYS AGO