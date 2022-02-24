ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian president launching full-scale invasion Ukrainian foreign minister says, explosions heard in Kyiv

By Aaron J. Montes
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With blasts heard around Ukraine, the country’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba announced Russian military forces launched a full-scale invasion on Thursday morning.

In a tweet, Kuleba said Ukrainian cities were under strikes and called Russian military activity “a war of aggression.”

“Ukraine will defend itself and will win,” he wrote.

Russian military forces will conduct a “special military operation,” in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday night, the Associated Press reported.

The announcement signaled the beginning of an impending conflict between Russia and Ukraine that provoked many attempts at diplomatic solutions in prior weeks.

President Joe Biden denounced Russian military efforts calling them “unprovoked” and “unjustified.” He says Russia is acting alone and will be held responsible.

Biden issued a statement on Wednesday night saying he will monitor events as they unfold in Ukraine. And, he will meet with members of the G7 in the morning. An address to the American people will follow the meeting, he stated.

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” Biden stated. “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

Hours before Russian military action began, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made a direct plea with the Russian people saying his country wanted peace.

“The Ukrainian people want peace,” Zelensky said in a statement .

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar tweeted saying the U.S. stands with Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the United States and European countries announced financial sanctions on banks and Russian oligarchs.

Russian troops and armored vehicles had amassed on the western border with Ukraine, in Belarus and on the Crimean peninsula since the beginning of the year. The Russian navy had also conducted naval exercises in the Black Sea and the nearby sea of Azov.

The U.S. and allies in Europe had exercised diplomatic approaches with Russian president Vladimir Putin for weeks, even as military officials warned of a full-scale invasion as Russian troops entered Belarus for military drills.

Last week, Biden said U.S. intelligence showed President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade Ukraine during a press conference in Washington. He urged the Russian president to “choose diplomacy.”

    A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian Security Service agents and police officers during a joint operation, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Fears of a new war in Europe have resurged as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some fear could be the spark for wider conflict. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    A view of Ukraine’s national flag waves above the capital with the Motherland Monument on the right, in Kyiv Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Some airlines have halted or diverted flights to Ukraine amid heightened fears that an invasion by Russia is imminent despite intensive weekend talks between the Kremlin and the West. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    This Feb. 15, 2022 satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows attack helicopters deployed at Zyabrovka airfield in Belarus. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
    Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    FILE – In this grab taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, a Russian tanks roll during a military exercising at a training ground in Rostov region, Russia. The Kremlin, which has denied having any invasion plans, has scoffed at an argument that it wants to see the ground frozen to launch an attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian officials agree that the mud isn’t an issue. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
    This Feb. 15, 2022 satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of road construction and new pontoon bridge over the Pripyat River, Belarus. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
    Bricks and debris mixes with toys below a damaged wall after the reported shelling on a kindergarten in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine Thursday late, Feb. 17, 2022. UU.S. President Joe Biden sounded unusually dire Thursday, as he warned that Washington saw no signs of a promised Russian withdrawal — but instead saw more troops moving toward the border with Ukraine, indicating Moscow could invade within days. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
    In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, a soldier fires during a Russian and Belarusian joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. Russian and Belarus troops held joint combat training at firing ranges in Belarus Wednesday as tensions remain high under the looming threat of war with Ukraine. The drills involved motorized rifle, artillery and anti-tank missile units, as well tanks’ and armoured personnel carriers’ crews. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
    An instructor trains members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine’s army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Putin said Moscow is ready for security talks with the U.S. and NATO, as the Russian military announced a partial troop withdrawal from drills near Ukraine — new signs that may suggest a Russian invasion of its neighbor isn’t imminent despite snowballing Western fears. (Sergey Guneev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Look for updates on this very fluid story here on ktsm.com and during our newscasts.

