Russian president launching full-scale invasion Ukrainian foreign minister says, explosions heard in Kyiv
By Aaron J. Montes
KTSM
4 days ago
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With blasts heard around Ukraine, the country’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba announced Russian military forces launched a full-scale invasion on Thursday morning.
In a tweet, Kuleba said Ukrainian cities were under strikes and called Russian military activity “a war of aggression.”
“Ukraine will defend itself and will win,” he wrote.
Russian military forces will conduct a “special military operation,” in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday night, the Associated Press reported.
The announcement signaled the beginning of an impending conflict between Russia and Ukraine that provoked many attempts at diplomatic solutions in prior weeks.
President Joe Biden denounced Russian military efforts calling them “unprovoked” and “unjustified.” He says Russia is acting alone and will be held responsible.
Biden issued a statement on Wednesday night saying he will monitor events as they unfold in Ukraine. And, he will meet with members of the G7 in the morning. An address to the American people will follow the meeting, he stated.
“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” Biden stated. “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”
Hours before Russian military action began, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made a direct plea with the Russian people saying his country wanted peace.
“The Ukrainian people want peace,” Zelensky said in a statement .
Russian troops and armored vehicles had amassed on the western border with Ukraine, in Belarus and on the Crimean peninsula since the beginning of the year. The Russian navy had also conducted naval exercises in the Black Sea and the nearby sea of Azov.
The U.S. and allies in Europe had exercised diplomatic approaches with Russian president Vladimir Putin for weeks, even as military officials warned of a full-scale invasion as Russian troops entered Belarus for military drills.
Last week, Biden said U.S. intelligence showed President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade Ukraine during a press conference in Washington. He urged the Russian president to “choose diplomacy.”
