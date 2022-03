It isn’t exactly spring yet, but with the return of daylight there is beginning to be hope. It is always surprising when the snow melts. We were just getting used to it. The birds are definitely getting happier. Great horned owls are booming their mating calls. Camp robbers, aka gray jays, are livelier; they realize warmer days are coming. There is no need to rush around as in the short days, caching food.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO