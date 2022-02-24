ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-China vows to keep property market stable, meet demand

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

(Adds details and background)

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China’s housing minister pledged on Thursday to keep the real estate market stable this year and ensure genuine demand for homes is met, after a series of regulations aimed at reining in debt in the sector unsettled buyers and prompted a marked slowdown in the key property sector.

Prices of homes fell and new construction starts tumbled after regulators stepped up their deleveraging campaign against the bloated property sector, triggering defaults at some heavily indebted companies and threatening the delivery of some new residential projects.

Authorities have since stepped in with a slew of measures to boost sales and sentiment, including requiring smaller down-payments for first-time home buyers and allowing commercial banks to lower mortgage rates.

“China’s genuine demand for housing is relatively strong,” Wang Menghui, head of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, said at a news conference.

“China will maintain the continuity and stability of policy measures while strengthening the precision and coordination of such measures,” Wang said.

The government will continue to eliminate any project delivery risks by some individual property developers due to their debt defaults, Vice Housing Minister Ni Hong said at the same news conference. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Writing by Liangping Gao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kim Coghill)

Reuters

Reuters

