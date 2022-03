An Elden Ring PS4 and PS5 comparison might help you if you're on the fence about playing on old or current gen. Or you're wondering about what the best option is. Especially if you don't have a PS5 and are thinking about waiting until you do or getting it now. Coming up, we're going to show you a look at the game across three sections, on all three PlayStation platforms. The sections in question are an early fight, some open world views and an in-game cutscene, so you can get an idea of what differences there are, if any.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO