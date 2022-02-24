ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uguak leads Loyola Chicago over Evansville 82-31

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Aher Uguak had 13 points as Loyola Chicago romped past Evansville 82-31 on Wednesday night.

Lucas Williamson had 11 points for Loyola Chicago (22-6, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Keith Clemons added 10 points. Tate Hall had seven rebounds.

Loyola Chicago led 41-12 at the break.

Blake Sisley had nine points for the Purple Aces (6-22, 2-15), who have now lost six games in a row.

Evansville head coach Todd Lickliter missed the game with a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Logan Baumann was acting head coach.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces for the season. Then-No. 22 Loyola Chicago defeated Evansville 77-48 on Jan. 18.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

