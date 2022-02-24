ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Face of the Revolution Qualifier & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

By Jeremy Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW has announced a few new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Orange Cassidy...

Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.25.22

Hey there people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re really getting the build to WrestleMania underway as we’ll get a contract signing between WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Brock Lesnar, they’ll be the main event of the show and we’re getting title vs. title, winner take all. Johnny Knoxville is probably going to crash Sami Zayn’s celebration, Drew McIntyre will continue his feud with Happy Corbin, I’m sure Charlotte Flair will Poochie things up, and we might get something between the Viking Raiders and the Usos after their match at Elimination Chamber never happened. We’re spared the truly awful commentary pairing of Michael Cole and Corey Graves as Pat McAfee is back with Cole tonight as we’re in Hershey, Pennsylvania. So let’s get to the action.
Kevin Nash Announces Passing of Father-in-Law

– Kevin Nash issued a statement on his Twitter today that he will not be able to make his scheduled appearances in Mohegan Sun and Springfield due to the passing of his father-in-law. You can see his announcement on the matter below. “It’s with deep regret that my appearances in...
Match Change Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Drew McIntyre has a new opponent for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that the previously-announced match between Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss has been changed and McIntyre will now face Happy Corbin. The match change was announced by Megan Morant on Friday. The match follows...
New Episodes of NJPW on AXS TV Begin This Week

New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV will start presenting new content this Thursday at 10 PM ET after weeks of archival footage. This Thursday’s episode will include matches from the February 13 Golden Series event in Osaka, Japan. It includes:. * NEVER Openweight Championship: EVIL (c) vs. Tomohiro...
MLW Signs Microman To New Multi-Year Deal

Major League Wrestling has announced that it has signed ‘The World’s Greatest Wonder’, Microman, to a new multi-year deal. He made his MLW debut this past week on Fusion. The announcement reads:. Microman signs with Major League Wrestling. MLW.com. 52 mins ago. “The World’s Greatest Wonder” signs...
AEW News: Former NXT Referee Stephon Smith Joins AEW, More Rampage Highlights

– Former WWE NXT referee Stephon Smith has signed with AEW as a new in-ring official. He tweeted on the signing, which you can see below. Smith wrote, “In all seriousness. I’m incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of @AEW. Big thanks to @TonyKhan. It’s been an awesome experience and I hope to be a part of their continued success.”
Mike Chioda Recalls John Cena Legitimately Choking Out Umaga At 2007 WWE Royal Rumble

On a recent edition of the Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda on AdFreeShows, the former WWE referee answered a variety of questions, including one on John Cena’s match with Umaga at the 2007 Royal Rumble and how Cena legitimately choked his opponent out during the match. Here’s what Chioda had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):
Powerhouse Hobbs Teases “Beef, Beef, And More Beef” For AEW Revolution

Powerhouse Hobbs recently appeared on Rasslin’ ahead of AEW’s Revolution this weekend where the Team Taz member will compete in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. The winner will earn a TNT Title shot, and Hobbs noted that this will be a different type of encounter due to the people involved.
AEW Announces Debut In Los Angeles

All Elite Wrestling has announced that it will make its debut in Los Angeles at The Forum on Wednesday, June 1. This will be a taping of AEW Dynamite. This comes on the heels of an announcement earlier today that the company will have a live AEW Rampage on June 3 in Ontario, CA. Tickets for both events go on sale on March 11.
AEW Rampage Results (2/25) – Sammy Vs. Andrade, Revolution Qualifier, Wardlow

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Rampage Viewing Party. Tonight’s matches were recorded Wednesday at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Four matches are announced for tonight’s show. TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo. Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier: Orange Cassidy vs....
Note On Becky Lynch Missing Recent WWE Live Event

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that Becky Lynch did not wrestle on WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio, this past weekend despite being advertised. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal Four-Way match. Due to...
AEW Announces Debut In California For Rampage

AEW is finally headed to California. The Young Bucks announced during the latest Being The Elite episode on YouTube that AEW is headed to Ontario, California on Friday, June 3. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 11, starting at $29. Doors will open at 3pm local time for the Rampage in Ontario, and showtime is at 4pm.
Six-Man Tag Match Takes Place Following Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The Bloodline went to battle in a six-man tag match following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the post-show festivities began with Paul Heyman cutting a promo on the Hershey, Pennsylvania crowd while telling them that tonight was the largest box office for WWE ever in the city.
Wrestler Appears On WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage During The Same Night

Indy wrestler Kayla Sparks appeared on the Friday, February 25th 2022 editions of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage. Sparks lost in a match against Serena Deeb which was taped on Wednesday night. Sparks then showed up on the live Smackdown and was the “fan” that received a kiss from Los Lothorios.
