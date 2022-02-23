ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Why do lawyers have a successful career compared to other professionals?

texasguardian.com
 3 days ago

Lawyers have a successful career path, and that is no surprise. They have a higher rank in society and are respected wherever they go. Lawyers are also a key element in society to differentiate right from wrong. Here we have discussed what brings lawyers so much success and prestige in...

www.texasguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

BLM co-founder given very harsh prison term for voting illegally

The co-founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Memphis, Tennessee, was hammered with what is considered an exorbitant and unconscionable prison sentence for supposedly voting illegally in the 2020 presidential election. Judge W. Michael Ward ordered Pamela Moses, 44, to spend six years and one day in prison for...
MEMPHIS, TN
Inc.com

Employees Returning to the Office Are Disappointed

In recent research reported by BambooHR, those work-from-home employees who have been asked to return to the company office are disappointed in what they're finding. In a survey of 1,000 adult workers, 37 percent said "they felt worse in the office than even at their lowest point in the pandemic." What were returning employees hoping for and what did they get instead? The responses highlighted three specific expectations:
ECONOMY
FraminghamSOURCE

2 Years Into COVID: The Great Resignation Isn’t Over, as Many Employees Are Still Considering Leaving

In full transparency, the following press release was submitted to SOURCE media, through its business wire service. (stock photo) FRAMINGHAM & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Two years ago, a global pandemic turned nearly every universal truth about work on its head, with many in-office industries shifting overnight to a work-from-home (WFH) model. In fact, according to Workhuman’s research report, Two Years into COVID: The State of Human Connection at Work, most industries, including those with traditionally on-site jobs, have adjusted work environments to include more remote work, either hybrid or fully WFH.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers
blavity.com

Workers Who Quit Toxic Workplaces Need Our Support

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. Over 40 million people quit their jobs last year in the face of a global pandemic, the continued spread of Covid-19 and less than $1500 in stimulus payments from the U.S. government. Worldwide, millions are questioning the ways we have been taught to think about work, wealth and success.
LABOR ISSUES
Lowell Sun

Customer service in 2022: Pros and cons

You overwhelmed me with interesting replies to “Too Impersonal,” the letter saying that there is a lack of customer service today. Here is a sampling:. DEAR ANNIE: I’m younger and, on the flip side, most people of my generation hate talking on the phone and also find the internet easier and better for many reasons. First, it’s easier to visualize your seat on a plane or date on a calendar or whatever else when picking online. Second, all answers to your questions are typed out and on record, so you won’t accidentally be screwed by a person giving you a wrong answer. You also can go back and reference them when needed. I see all of these things as customer service, just a different form. I honestly get very frustrated when I email a question and get called back, because then I have no record of what I was told, and if it was wrong, I’m stuck with no recourse or defense. — Millennial.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

What do employees want most from their work life in 2022?

The growth of remote working is causing many employees to rethink how they approach their work day. Workers are looking to their employer to prioritize wellbeing and purpose. Flexible working conditions, work-life balance and skills development are also seen as increasingly important. “People power is on the up”. This...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ZDNet

Earning a business management degree online: What to expect

Are you considering earning your business management degree online? You might be wondering about the course requirements, core skills, and career paths for business management majors. Our guide walks through everything you need to know before enrolling in an online business management program. What is an online bachelor's degree in...
EDUCATION
In Homeland Security

Advice for Pursuing a Career as a Professional Writer

Many of the students in the University develop a taste for writing. After all, it is a skill that we instructors focus on so much in our undergraduate and graduate classes. But not all writing formats are the same. For instance, academic writing is very different than writing prose. Similarly, journalism has its own style of writing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fast Company

We polled over 1,000 Black entrepreneurs. Here’s what they told us

We’re currently in the midst of one of the greatest transformations the world of work has ever seen, where professionals are rethinking not just how we work, but why we work. This new world of work has led to a wave of new entrepreneurs, including talent exploring an intrapreneurial track within their organization, expanding a side hustle, or entirely venturing out on their own.
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Increase Your Chances of a Career in Customer Service

Whatever type of career you are interested in, it is important to take steps to boost your chances of success. There is a lot of stiff competition in all industries these days, and when positions arise there are many applicants for each one. There is a huge amount of competition in the customer service field these days, and for those who hope to forge a career in customer service, it is important to be prepared.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Parade

Ready to Dream Big? Here Are the 30 Highest Paying Jobs

It can be tough to make a decision when it comes to your career path. Whether you’re searching for your first job or looking for a dramatic change from your current career, an important factor you should take into account when deciding on your next role is your yearly salary. We’ve broken down 30 best-paying jobs here, explaining what the job is, what experience or education is needed, and then the average annual salary, to help you make up your mind.
JOBS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

These Are the Top 10 Companies for Career Advancement, According to Black Employees

Delta Air Lines has been named as the number one company for career opportunities for Black employees, according to a new Glassdoor report. In 2020, Glassdoor launched new diversity and inclusion products that highlighted the state of DE&I at companies. This allows them to gain insight on how Black employees perceive their workplaces in relation to their non-Black colleagues and what areas could use improvement.
DALLAS, TX
verywellhealth.com

What Is Avoidant Personality Disorder?

Avoidant personality disorder (AVPD) is a personality disorder that is characterized by extensive avoidance of social interaction. People with this condition may have difficulty engaging in social situations and forming relationships due to feelings of inadequacy and a sensitivity to rejection. It affects approximately 2.5% of the population. This article...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy