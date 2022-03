Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday evening in New York City, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer offered its return to the original movie musical with “Cyrano,” director Joe Wright’s musical adaptation of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr. At the New York City premiere, held at the SVA Theater, cast and studio executives reflected on the film’s unusual journey from an off-Broadway musical to a $30 million MGM feature film. “The whole reason I set out to do this project was because I really, really wanted to be on Broadway,” Bennett, who plays the leading role of...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO