With only two weeks until Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser's opening, it seems everyone is anxiously awaiting news about the hotel's immersive experience. It seems the wait is now over as Disney tries again with a fresh look at the hotel in a new promotional video detailing the fictional ship's history, with sneak peeks of the hotel's interior, including the dining room, lobby, and cabins.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO