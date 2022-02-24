COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College closes out regular season against Howard College
The Odessa College men’s and women’s basketball teams will close out their regular seasons on the road against Howard College Thursday.
The women’s game will tip off at 5:45 p.m. and the men’s game will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum in Big Spring.
After falling in a close game against South Plains College Monday, the Lady Wranglers will look to close out their campaign on a strong note.
The Wranglers defeated South Plains College 85-81 to keep their 16-game undefeated streak alive and will aim for the regular season sweep of Howard College.
