The global launch customer for the Airbus A380, Singapore Airlines, took delivery of its first superjumbo in October of 2007. The Southeast Asian carrier has taken delivery of 24 in total, with now seven A380s now retired. Sadly, a photo posted to Twitter on February 25th shows one of these seven retired double-deckers with its 'wings clipped,' and stripped bare with its engines removed.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO