ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Weathers carries SMU past Tulsa 75-61

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Weathers tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead SMU to a 75-61 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night, the Mustangs’ 14th consecutive home victory.

Kendric Davis had 17 points and seven assists for SMU (20-6, 11-3 American Athletic Conference). Emmanuel Bandoumel added 14 points. Michael Weathers had 11 points and six rebounds.

Jeriah Horne had 24 points for the Golden Hurricane (9-17, 3-12).

The Mustangs improve to 2-0 against the Golden Hurricane for the season. SMU defeated Tulsa 74-69 on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma College Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tulsa, OK
College Basketball
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Basketball
Tulsa, OK
Sports
The Associated Press

Dunn carries Temple over Tulane 75-70

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn scored 19 points and Jahlil White added a double-double to help Temple get past Tulane 75-70 on Sunday. White finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Owls (16-10, 9-6 Amterican Athletic Conference), who have won five straight at home. Tai Strickland and Zach Hicks added 15 points each. Hicks added eight rebounds.
BASKETBALL
KVIA

Asberry scores 26 to carry Texas St. past Troy 66-61

TROY, Ala. — Caleb Asberry had a season-high 26 points as Texas State won its ninth straight game, defeating Troy 66-61. Mason Harrell had 16 points for Texas State. Efe Odigie had 19 points and nine rebounds for Troy.
TROY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Ap#Mustangs#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Associated Press

van Eyck carries Iona past Rider 67-61

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dylan van Eyck recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Iona to a 67-61 win over Rider on Sunday. Tyson Jolly had 16 points for Iona (24-5, 16-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Elijah Joiner added 10 points and six rebounds. Nelly Junior Joseph had eight rebounds and three blocks.
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

Wizards sign Satoransky for second stint with Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards signed guard Tomas Satoransky on Monday. The Wizards announced the move. Satoransky was waived by San Antonio on Saturday. The 6-foot-7 Satoransky returns to the team he spent his first three NBA seasons with from 2016-19. He was drafted by the Wizards in the second round in 2012, then played three seasons in Spain.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Guard Tomas Satoransky signs with Wizards

Guard Tomas Satoransky has officially signed with the Wizards, according to a team press release. Satoransky was bought out by the Spurs and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported over the weekend he intended to return to Washington once he cleared waivers. Satoransky, who in the final year of a three-year,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport’s Aidan Paulsen signs with WVSU baseball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Bridgeport High School’s Aidan Paulsen signed to continue his baseball career at West Virginia State University. Paulsen, an all-state outfielder, helped lead Bridgeport to a Class-AAA state title last Spring. He’s also a standout on the football field. Paulsen returned to football this season after taking a couple years off and finished the […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On300 4-star linebacker CJ Allen talks recruiting

Barnesville (Ga.) Lamar County Comprehensive CJ Allen wants people to keep it real with him. That is something he looks for in a program. “The people, just being true to everybody,” Allen said Under Armour Next Football Camp Series event in Atlanta. “Plus how to players interact and everything. That says a lot.
FOOTBALL
The Associated Press

No. 10 Wisconsin succeeding at record rate in close games

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin leads the Big Ten and has emerged as one of college basketball’s biggest surprises because of an uncanny ability to win close games. The 10th-ranked Badgers have won their last 14 games that were decided by six points or fewer. Their only loss in such circumstances this season occurred on Nov. 15 when they fell 63-58 to No. 9 Providence while playing without national player of the year candidate Johnny Davis due to a lower-body injury.
MADISON, WI
The Associated Press

Briles out at Grambling less than 1 week after being hired

Art Briles’ tenure as offensive coordinator at Grambling State is over less than a week after it started. The former disgraced Baylor coach said he didn’t want to be a “distraction” at the prominent HBCU with a storied football program in northern Louisiana, leaving the program just five days after he was surprisingly hired by coach Hue Jackson.
NFL
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Blockbuster Carson Wentz Trade

CBS Sports has a pretty massive prediction for Carson Wentz this offseason. Cody Benjamin has Wentz going to the Washington Commanders as they desperately need stability at that position. Washington has started Taylor Heinicke the last two seasons and while he got the team to the playoffs in 2020, he’s...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Izzo Reacts To Michigan’s Decision On Juwan Howard

Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans are preparing for Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. However, Juwan Howard won’t be on the opposing bench, as he remains suspended for the rest of the season following the February 20 incident with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. During...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

776K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy