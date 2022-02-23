ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

How to Get Tickets to BTS’ Las Vegas Residency

By Jacklyn Krol
 4 days ago
BTS are returning to America and will be hitting up Sin City for a Las Vegas residency!. The septet will be performing four concerts as part of their BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS shows. The group will be performing at Allegiant Stadium on April...

