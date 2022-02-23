How to Get Tickets to BTS’ Las Vegas Residency

Hip-hop runs the world. Rappers are stars all across the board. Creating music, acting in movies and on television, writing books and plenty of other creative disciplines that exists. Popularity and the changing times have allowed hip-hop artists to enter spaces outside their typical wheelhouse, to blossom into anything that they have an interest in. One of those areas is acting, and it only makes sense since rappers are so charismatic and self-confident that getting some screen time feels like a logical next step. While many rhymers have recurring roles or are even stars of their own TV shows, XXL highlights the best guest appearances from rappers where they pop in for one episode and grab headlines while they're at it.

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO