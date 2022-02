The director of Marvel's Midnight Suns has explained how his upcoming superhero game will let players feel as powerful as possible. Speaking to Edge Magazine, game director Jake Solomon - who also led development on XCOM 2 - said that “Midnight Suns is another step in the direction of telling the player as much as we can. Our enemies have a symbol on their flag that says 'I am going to attack this hero next turn'. And your abilities say exactly what they're going to do. We have one percentage [probability] element in the game, which is when you knock somebody into a hole or off a building. Everything else in Midnight Suns is very explicit. You can plan out actions in advance."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO