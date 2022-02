A Ukrainian soldier reportedly blew himself up on a bridge to prevent a line of Russian tanks from crossing.The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the act of bravery by Vitaly Skakun, who was part of a marine infantry battalion aiming to block the Henichesk bridge in the southern Kherson region.As the tanks approached, Mr Skakun jumped in to carry out a mission to blow up the bridge.“The bridge was mined, but he didn’t manage to get away from there,” the military said in a statement.“According to his brothers in arms, Vitaly got in touch [with...

