JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's only February, but the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab has its sights set on elections in 2022 and 2024. The poll of registered Florida voters asked whom would be their choice in upcoming races, and Republicans came out on top in most cases. Questions included head-to-head races of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vs. Charlie Crist and DeSantis vs. Nikki Fried for the 2022 gubernatorial election, as well as the U.S. Senate race with Sen. Marco Rubio vs. Rep. Val Demings.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO