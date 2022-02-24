ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Gabriel Landeskog tallies twice as Avs dump Red Wings

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hsyWM_0eNRIlmS00

Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 5-2 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Colorado also got goals from Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin, while Devon Toews, Alex Newhook and Mikko Rantanen notched two assists apiece. Pavel Francouz made 32 saves for the Avalanche, who added to their NHL-best point total by winning for the third time in four games.

Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for Detroit, which outshot the Avalanche by a 34-31 margin. Moritz Seider and Dylan Larkin both registered two assists and Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots.

It didn’t take long for the Avalanche to jump out on top, as Landeskog scored just 1:12 into the game. After the visitors kept the puck in the Detroit zone for more than a minute, Landeskog buried home a rebound off a shot from the point by Cale Makar.

Colorado then took a 2-0 lead with 8:13 remaining in the first period on a goal by Jost, who poked a loose puck into an empty goal off a scramble in front of the Detroit goal.

The score remained that way until there was 8:25 remaining in the second period, when Detroit cut the deficit to 2-1. Zadina banged home a rebound off of a shot by Seider.

The Avalanche got that goal back with 1:41 remaining in the second, taking a 3-1 lead on a tally by Kadri. He parked himself in front and put home a rebound that was loose in the crease.

At 2:11 of the third period, Colorado took a 4-1 lead when Nichushkin took a pass from Andre Burakovsky in front of the Red Wings’ goal and scored on a backhand following a nice deke of Greiss.

Detroit answered with 10:22 left on a power-play goal by Fabbri to make it 4-2, but Landeskog put the game away on an empty-net goal with 39 seconds remaining.

The final goal was Landeskog’s 25th of the season, the fourth time he has reached that figure in his 11-year career.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Landeskog scores 3 times, Avs rally for 6-3 win over Jets

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored three times, Nathan MacKinnon added two more and the Colorado Avalanche stormed back from a three-goal deficit to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3. It was Landeskog’s second hat trick this season against the Jets. The Avalanche scored six straight goals after falling behind 3-0 following a forgettable first period. Andre Burakovsky gave the Avalanche the lead for good with a liner through the pads of Connor Hellebuyck 56 seconds into the final period. Kyle Connor, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Moritz Seider
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Filip Zadina
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Pavel Francouz
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Gabriel Landeskog
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Devon Toews
Person
Tyson Jost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wings#Avs#The Colorado Avalanche#The Red Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
37K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy