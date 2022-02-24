ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

No. 14 Houston separates from Tulane late for comfortable win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGHB2_0eNRIktj00

Kyler Edwards scored 21 points to lead No. 14 Houston to an 81-67 road win at Tulane on Wednesday.

Taze Moore had 18 points and nine rebounds and Fabian White added 12 points for Houston (23-4, 12-2 American), which has won seven of its last eight games on the road.

The Cougars shot 50.8% from the field overall (31 of 61), made 10 shots from 3-point range and outrebounded Tulane, 43-28.

Jalen Cook scored 19 points, Kevin Cross had 16 points and eight rebounds, Sion James had 13 points and Jaylen Forbes added 13 points of his own in defeat for Tulane (12-12, 9-6), which had won its previous two games in a push for a postseason bid.

The Green Wave shot 41.1% from the field overall (23 of 56) and 9 of 25 from 3-point range.

The game also was fairly clean, with Houston committing eight turnovers and Tulane only four.

Houston held a 32-27 lead at halftime, a lead that grew to 37-27 with 17:22 remaining after a layup by Taze Moore.

The Cougars then continued to grow their lead, going up 58-45 with 8:00 left on a 3-pointer by Moore.

Tulane tried to mount a charge, cutting Houston’s lead to seven at 61-54 with 4:53 left following a basket by Sion James.

However, it didn’t take long for Houston to quell that Tulane rally.

The Cougars responded by going on an 8-0 run over the next 1:41 to take a 69-54 lead with 3:12 remaining and essentially put the game out of reach.

Tulane got off to a good start, taking a 14-9 lead with 10:54 remaining in the first half until Houston started to find some rhythm on offense.

The Cougars went on a 12-3 run to take a 21-17 lead with 7:06 left in the first half and held a 28-24 lead with 2:07 left until halftime.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Houston, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Houston, TX
College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane#American#Green Wave#Cougars#Lsu#Georgia Tech Seton Hall
The Spun

Nick Saban Officially Adds Big Addition To Alabama Staff

As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Tulane University
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry, Warriors get truthful wake-up call from Kevon Looney

The Golden State Warriors fell short in crunch time against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, absorbing a 107-101 loss. The Warriors are now 2-5 in their last seven outings, including back-to-back losses at Chase Center. Stephen Curry had another strong showing with 27 points and 10 assists, but he...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
37K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy