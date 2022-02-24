James Beard Foundation Award semifinalists include Atlanta chefs, restaurants

The James Beard Foundation has named its 2022 award semifinalists for best chefs, restaurants, and more.

The awards return after a two-year pandemic hiatus, where the culinary organization updated its policies and procedures to be more inclusive and transparent about its nomination and voting process.

Finalists will be announced on March 16 and winners announced in June. Atlanta semifinalists include:

Emerging Chef

Mia Orino and Carlo Gan, Kamayan ATL

Best Chef Southeast

Chef Jason Liang, Brush Sushi Izakaya

Chef Craig Richards, Lyla Lila

Chef Joey Ward , Southern Belle and Georgia Boy

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Chef Claudia Martinez, Miller Union

Chef Jen Yee, Holeman and Finch and Buttery ATL

Outstanding Wine Program

Lyla Lila

Outstanding Hospitality

Ticonderoga Club

Outstanding Restaurateur

Chef Kevin Gillespie, Gunshow and Revival

Chefs Todd Richards and Joshua Lee, Lake & Oak and Soul: Food and Culture

Earlier this month, the James Beard Foundation selected Busy Bee Cafe as one of its 2022 American classics.

