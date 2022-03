The following is a collection of scouting reports on new Arizona commitment Kylan Boswell:. * Boswell is a competitive and winning point guard with a strong and sturdy frame who sets the tone on the defensive end," 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Brandon Jenkins writes. "One of the best on-ball defenders in his class, Boswell is aggressive in getting into opposing ball handlers and guarding with physicality. He has the length to make life hard on whoever he is facing and is one who wins most one-on-one battles when guarding in transition.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO