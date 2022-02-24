ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Osifo carries Jacksonville past North Florida 71-39

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eNRHiAU00

Osayi Osifo had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Jacksonville to a 71-39 win over North Florida on Wednesday night.

Kevion Nolan had 17 points for Jacksonville (19-8, 11-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Mike Marsh added 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Ospreys' 39 points represented the lowest total by a Jacksonville opponent this season.

North Florida totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jadyn Parker had nine points and Jonathan Aybar had four blocks for the Ospreys (10-19, 6-9).

The Dolphins improve to 2-0 against the Ospreys on the season. Jacksonville defeated North Florida 54-51 on Jan. 15.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Florida#Atlantic Sun Conference#Ospreys#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
ABC News

As Georgetown men's basketball struggles, optimistic coach Patrick Ewing still 'hoping that I'll be back'

WASHINGTON -- The Georgetown men's basketball team hit a new low point Sunday, losing 86-77 to No. 21 UConn for its school-record 18th straight defeat. With the loss, the Hoyas clinched their first last-place finish in the Big East since the league began in the 1979-80 season, and they are now closing in on both a school record for losses and the record for conference losses in a season.
GEORGETOWN, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Officially Adds Big Addition To Alabama Staff

As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
NFL
The Oklahoman

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia men's basketball: How to watch, three things to know, live updates

The Oklahoma men's basketball team continues its homestand with a game against West Virginia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Sooners (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) are looking to build off a 66-62 win over Oklahoma State, while the Mountaineers (14-15, 3-11 Big 12) are on a six-game losing streak following an 82-81 loss to then-No. 20 Texas. Here's a guide for Tuesday's contest and a lineup projection for both squads. 'It actually means everything to me': Marvin Johnson's overtime heroics lift OU past OSU in Bedlam 'I'm just trying to be more aggressive': How Jordan Goldwire became OU's most clutch scorer How to watch OU vs. West Virginia ...
NORMAN, OK
ABC News

ABC News

560K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy