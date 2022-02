The Law & Order universe has officially grown even more in 2022 thanks to the revival premiere of the original series, and SVU and Organized Crime are going strong. That said, OC is on the verge of another change due to the looming departure of Dylan McDermott as the villainous Richard Wheatley, who has been Stabler’s nemesis since the spinoff’s debut in 2021. McDermott is departing OC to head over to CBS as the new star of FBI: Most Wanted, and Chris Meloni has weighed in on McDermott’s upcoming exit.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO