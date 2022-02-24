ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCoy scores 24 to lift Boston U. over Lafayette 76-60

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Javante McCoy had 24 points as Boston University topped Lafayette 76-60 on Wednesday night.

Ethan Brittain-Watts had 13 points for Boston University (20-10, 11-6 Patriot League). Jonas Harper added 11 points. Sukhmail Mathon had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Tyrone Perry had 16 points for the Leopards (10-18, 7-10). Kyle Jenkins added 13 points. Neal Quinn had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Leopards on the season. Boston University defeated Lafayette 81-62 on Jan. 26.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

