Supremacy in the Big 12 will be on the line when the No. 5 Baylor Bears and No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones collide in a high-stakes women's basketball showdown on Monday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The winner of the game between the Bears (23-5, 13-3 in Big 12) and Cyclones (24-4, 13-3), who are tied atop the conference standings, will clinch a share of the Big 12 regular season title and take a major step toward winning the title outright with one game remaining. Baylor's final regular season game comes against Texas Tech (10-17, 3-13), while Iowa State faces West Virginia (13-13, 6-10) in its last contest.

AMES, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO