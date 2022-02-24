ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Carter Jr. scores 19 to lift Navy past Loyola (Md.) 52-50

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eNRGwt700

John Carter Jr. posted 19 points as Navy narrowly defeated Loyola (Md.) 52-50 on Wednesday night.

Richard Njoku had seven rebounds for Navy (19-9, 12-5 Patriot League).

Kenneth Jones scored a career-high 20 points for the Greyhounds (14-14, 8-9). Cam Spencer added six rebounds.

Jaylin Andrews, the Greyhounds' second leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, was held to only 3 points (1 of 10).

The Midshipmen improve to 2-0 against the Greyhounds for the season. Navy defeated Loyola (Md.) 56-55 on Feb. 5.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
ABC News

ABC News

560K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy