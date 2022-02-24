ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamecocks' defense helps claim fourth win in a row

By Alex Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina notched its fourth win in a row as it defeated Mississippi State 66-56 on Wednesday night at the Colonial Life Arena. Senior Erik Stevenson scored the first points of the game and then South Carolina led for the rest of the way. The Gamecocks (17-10, 8-7) played...

247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights From UNC's Throttling of N.C. State

On Saturday, North Carolina picked up its third-straight victory over N.C. State with a dominant 84-74 performance in Raleigh. Armando Bacot led Carolina with 28 points (11-of-13 shooting), 18 rebounds, and five blocks. He's the first player in school history to have 20 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks in a game.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

What Bianco said after Ole Miss' series opening 10-4 win over VCU

The Ole Miss baseball team advanced to 5-0 following their 10-4 victory over the VCU Rams inside a frigid Swayze Field. Derek Diamond pitched five innings against a potent VCU batting order and limited the damage done by them in order to allow his team's offense to create some separation, particularly in the sixth inning once Diamond went back to the dugout. Here's what Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco had to say following the win on Friday.
247Sports

Louisville football planning another huge recruiting weekend

The University of Louisville football staff has been on quite a tear in recruiting the past few weeks. And now the staff is expecting another monster weekend. Louisville is expected to host a handful of prospects, including three-star linebacker Jeremiah Telander and three-star lineman Luke Burgess, on campus next Friday. U of L will begin spring ball on Monday and will have a practice on Friday afternoon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Opelika-Auburn News

Tide pulls away from Gamecocks for 90-71 win

Alabama had a 23-point advantage at halftime, a comfortable lead. The problem is, the Crimson Tide also got comfortable. And South Carolina wasn't going to call it a day. The Gamecocks managed to draw within six on multiple occasions in the second half before Alabama stopped messing around and closed out the game.
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Phil Steele projects Utah to top ten in preseason AP Poll

When you're a member of the hunted in college football, you get every team's best shot on a weekly basis. But being the hunter is a role every program relishes, an opportunity at turning heads against vaulted competition to prove you belong. There are several title-capable teams this season that...
The Spun

Nick Saban Officially Adds Big Addition To Alabama Staff

As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
247Sports

No. 15 Vols complete three-game rout of Iona with mercy-rule win

The Iona baseball team was finally put out of its weekend misery Sunday afternoon. Fifteenth-ranked Tennessee thumped Iona again at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, capping a comprehensive weekend sweep with a 12-2 win over the Gaels that was shortened to seven innings with a mercy rule designated before the start of the game.
247Sports

The 1-3-1 on No. 3 Baylor's next opponent No. 21 Texas

After knocking off Kansas at home on Saturday night 80-70, Baylor (24-5, 12-4) moved up to No. 3 in the AP Poll on Monday. The Bears will now travel to Austin tonight to face No. 21 Texas (21-8, 10-6) in the final game at the Frank Erwin Center. Baylor won the first meeting 80-63 back on February 12th.
247Sports

'March is here': Wes Moore previews ACC Tournament

It’s tourney time for the Wolfpack women’s basketball team, as NC State will head to Greensboro this week looking to make it three straight conference tournament titles. The Pack, which is the No. 1 seed in Greensboro after winning the ACC regular season title for the first time in over 30 years, will get its postseason started Friday afternoon against either Boston College or Florida State, with expectations high.
247Sports

SEC football quarterback rankings: Athlon Sports slots Hendon Hooker near top spot

SEC football could be defined by its performances at quarterback during the 2022 season as the league tries to win its fourth consecutive national championship, driven by the play at the spotlight position. Steve Lassan of Athlon Sports recently ranked the SEC's projected starting quarterbacks heading into spring, a who's who look at the league's best under center.
