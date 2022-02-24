Few calls to 'Buy The Dip'... but uber-rich Family Offices are keen on crypto

Fintech is a top performer in conjunction with tech stocks over the last five years but is experiencing a decline in 2022 along with the broader market over speculative fear. Despite the Nasdaq Composite advancing earlier in the week, the technology sector has taken a beating in 2022, and financial technology, aka FinTech is no different. Fintech stocks are likely to have a rough road ahead. With many of them rallying throughout the pandemic as the technology boom and people and businesses sought companies that would make their lives easier in a remote environment, these companies are now trying to find ways to be profitable. Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is a leading fintech company with demonstrated profitability and stability as it serves some of the world's largest banking and financial institutions. For long-term investors willing to take some risk, now may be the time to get in on the action, buying Fiserv at the dip to capitalize on an exciting trend.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO