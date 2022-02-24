ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Few calls to 'Buy The Dip'... but uber-rich Family Offices are keen on crypto

By Brian Quarmby
CoinTelegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort-term social media data suggests that traders aren't calling for buying the Bitcoin (BTC) dip right now... but the long-term picture is much brighter, with separate research showing that 77% of family offices in the United States are either looking at or have invested in crypto. The BTFD data...

Motley Fool

Confluent Stock's Decline Is a Dip Worth Buying

Share prices of Confluent have recently fallen 20% since earnings came out. The company is an expert on Apache Kafka, a core software platform used by thousands of companies. Confluent's growth is impressive, but investors will want to ensure that it justifies the stock's steep multiple. You’re reading a free...
TheStreet

Meta Stock: When Will It Be Time to Buy on the Dip?

Formerly known as just Facebook, Meta (MVRS) - Get Meta Report stock has been getting its clock cleaned over the past few weeks. When the company reported earnings after the close on Feb. 2, it was immediately met by sellers. That’s despite some of the bullish responses we saw in other FAANG stocks, like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and Alphabet (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report.
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
Seekingalpha.com

Buy The Dip On These 6 REITs

High inflation, rising interest rates, and perhaps also geopolitical uncertainty emanating from Ukraine have fueled a selloff in stocks this year, hitting REITs even harder. New year, new market sentiment. In 2021, it was all rainbows and sunshine in the stock market. Investors shrugged off every piece of potentially bad...
WVNews

What is this thing called crypto?

There has been a lot of talk about cryptocurrency these days. There were a bunch of ads on the Super Bowl about it. But what the heck is it? I understand most of the products being hawked during the big game, including beer. But crypto?. I’m no expert. In fact,...
China
Motley Fool

Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

Meta's fourth-quarter earnings did not go over well with investors. The stock is at a valuation growth stocks rarely reach. Meta Platforms will still be a great business even if the metaverse flops. Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:FB) ambitions to become the...
Forbes

Uber Stock Has A Lot Going For It. Buy The Dip?

Uber stock (NYSE: UBER) has declined down by about 23% year-to-date trading near $35 per share, underperforming the S&P 500, which is down by about 6% over the same period. This has been driven by headwinds in its ride-sharing business through the Covid-19 pandemic, concerns about inflation on the company’s costs, and a broader market rotation out of high-growth and loss-making companies, as the U.S. Federal reserve plans multiple interest rate hikes. That being said, there have actually been several positive developments for the company, which could make the stock a buy.
Seeking Alpha

Fiserv: A Top Fintech Stock To Buy Now - Buy The Dip

Fintech is a top performer in conjunction with tech stocks over the last five years but is experiencing a decline in 2022 along with the broader market over speculative fear. Despite the Nasdaq Composite advancing earlier in the week, the technology sector has taken a beating in 2022, and financial technology, aka FinTech is no different. Fintech stocks are likely to have a rough road ahead. With many of them rallying throughout the pandemic as the technology boom and people and businesses sought companies that would make their lives easier in a remote environment, these companies are now trying to find ways to be profitable. Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is a leading fintech company with demonstrated profitability and stability as it serves some of the world's largest banking and financial institutions. For long-term investors willing to take some risk, now may be the time to get in on the action, buying Fiserv at the dip to capitalize on an exciting trend.
Miami Herald

Buy the Dip: Chewy, Cullen/Frost, Cleveland Cliffs

Raging inflation is hampering U.S. global economic recovery efforts, with investors growing increasingly skittish on stock purchase opportunities. RealMoney’s Bret Jensen reported that prices climbed 7.5% on a year-over-year basis, “a bit over expectations.”. “Those of us in the 'real' world have been all too aware of the...
Entrepreneur

2 Outperforming Computer Hardware Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Irrespective of the ongoing tech rout due to sky-high inflation and several geopolitical issues, popular computer hardware companies are expected to grow substantially in the foreseeable future. So, we think it could be wise to add quality computer hardware stocks AstroNova (ALOT) and Socket Mobile (SCKT) to one’s portfolio now. These stocks have outperformed the markets over the past year and are projected to maintain their momentum throughout 2022. So, read on.
Motley Fool

120 Million Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock on the Dip

Pfizer plans on making 120 million courses of COVID-19 pill Paxlovid this year. This number indicates that the company's $22 billion sales guidance for the drug is way too pessimistic. Pfizer's executives acknowledged in the company's Q4 call that Paxlovid could generate significantly higher sales. Are the good times over...
Seeking Alpha

Crown Castle: Buy The Dip And Start The DRIP

Crown Castle International is a moat-worthy telecommunications REIT that's posting strong top and bottom-line growth. I’ve written many articles on high-yielding names and own a number of them. Many of them, however, don’t fall into the ‘blue-chip’ category in the classic sense, and therefore, may not be right for everyone. While many blue chips don't carry high yields, they offer the potential for strong total returns with dividend reinvestment.
Motley Fool

Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After the Recent Dip?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be going over...
Seeking Alpha

This Bottom Predictor Urges You To Buy The Current Dip

The Fed's upcoming monetary tightening program and the war in Ukraine have caused panic in the financial markets. Stocks faced their strongest decline since the COVID-19 crash. In early 2021, investors were buying heavily into equities. The strongest stock market rally in over 20 years made everyone extremely bullish about...
