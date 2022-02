LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are conducting a death investigation after three people were found dead in Old Louisville. Few details are known about the incident, but the bodies of the individuals were discovered inside an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Third Street near Oak Street around 2:40 p.m. Monday. After several residents made their way out, LMPD's forensic unit pulled three stretchers up to the steps of the building.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO