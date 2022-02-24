China says ride-hailing firms must disclose pricing details to the public

China's growing influence in America and around the world is at the point of alarm, and it doesn't help that we have a president whose reputation is feckless and weak and whose son is too-close-for-comfort with the communist regime. The One Belt, One Road Initiative, also called the Belt and Road Initiative, along with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, are rapidly opening doors for China to spread its anti-freedom messages, influences and controls in dozens of countries. Jack Brewer, former NFL player and the chairman of the America First Policy Institute's Center for Opportunity, speaks about the Olympics, the AFPI's China Policy Initiative, and the danger of allowing a godless country to spread its atheist, communist influences around the world.

