Olympics-Beijing 2022 Olympics organiser reports 2 new COVID cases on Feb 23

The United States said Monday that it was expelling 12 members of Russia's UN mission from America for being "intelligence operatives," prompting a furious response from Moscow, which denounced what it called a "hostile move." A spokeswoman for the US mission to the UN said those ordered to leave had "abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security." "We are taking this action in accordance with the UN Headquarters Agreement. This action has been in development for several months," said the spokeswoman, Olivia Dalton. Richard Mills, the US's deputy ambassador to the UN, told a Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine that the dozen had engaged in non-diplomatic activities.

