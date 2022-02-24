Olympics-Beijing 2022 Olympics organiser reports 2 new COVID cases on Feb 23

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
For Xu Guoqi, a Chinese historian, Beijing’s reluctance to denounce Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is alarming. “I’m a historian of the first world war. Europe sleep-walked into a huge conflict over 100 years ago, which also had had enormous consequences for China,” Xu said. “The world may be at the point of no return again”.
MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to work closely with all constructive forces for the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis in the interests of peace and stability, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Saturday. Lavrov made the comments in a phone...
MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday. Moscow does not rule out...
Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian president Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the sport's governing body announced on Sunday, because of his invasion of Ukraine. Russia's invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday followed a declaration of war by Putin. A...
LVIV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he had signed an official request for Ukraine to join the European Union. Zelenskiy has asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership immediately under a special procedure as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.
MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia threatened Canada on Monday with retaliation if it failed to ensure the safety of its diplomats and complained over what it said were hostile protests outside its embassy in Ottawa and two other consulates. In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said it had called...
The United States said Monday that it was expelling 12 members of Russia's UN mission from America for being "intelligence operatives," prompting a furious response from Moscow, which denounced what it called a "hostile move."
A spokeswoman for the US mission to the UN said those ordered to leave had "abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security."
"We are taking this action in accordance with the UN Headquarters Agreement. This action has been in development for several months," said the spokeswoman, Olivia Dalton.
Richard Mills, the US's deputy ambassador to the UN, told a Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine that the dozen had engaged in non-diplomatic activities.
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A number of big investors on Monday filed to end their lawsuits against Allianz (ALVG.DE) after a settlement was reached over their losses in a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at the German asset manager's funds arm. The move marks an important milestone in the downfall of...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates campaigned hard for a seat on the U.N. Security Council in the country’s international push to highlight the 50-year anniversary of its formation. But it got more than it bargained for with Russia’s war on Ukraine. The...
The International Olympic Committee is recommending Russian and Belarusian athletes not be invited to any international competitions amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Olympic Committee's Executive Board made the recommendation on Monday, less than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. The IOC said it doesn't want to "punish athletes for the decisions of their government if they are not actively participating in them" but is facing a dilemma that "cannot be solved" amid the war because "while athletes from Russia and Belarus would be able to continue to participate in sports events, many athletes from Ukraine are prevented from doing so because of the attack on their country."
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. markets were mixed amid a volatile day of trading Monday as investors processed the fallout of Russia's assault on Ukraine over the weekend. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 166.15 points, or 0.49%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.24%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.41% to close the final day of trading in February.
