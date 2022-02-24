ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.06%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings of $0.32 per share when it actually produced earnings of $0.33, delivering a surprise of 3.13%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation , which belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, posted revenues of $281.62 million for the quarter ended December 2021, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.12%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $221.25 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates three times over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares have added about 3.4% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's decline of -9.7%.

What's Next for Owl Rock Capital Corporation?

While Owl Rock Capital Corporation has outperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release , the estimate revisions trend for Owl Rock Capital Corporation: mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is $0.33 on $267.01 million in revenues for the coming quarter and $1.33 on $1.09 billion in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Financial - Miscellaneous Services is currently in the top 25% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Another stock from the same industry, Lument Finance (LFT), has yet to report results for the quarter ended December 2021.

This real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -10%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

Lument Finance's revenues are expected to be $5.5 million, up 18.5% from the year-ago quarter.


Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:. Cowen Group COWN: This investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zacks Investment Research#Eps#9 7
Entrepreneur

Turning Point Brands (TPB) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Turning Point Brands (TPB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 46.67%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

What's in Store for Rocket Companies (RKT) in Q4 Earnings?

Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT will report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 24, after the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed in the other, posting an earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Huntsman (HUN) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Huntsman (HUN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.95%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Omnicell (OMCL) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Omnicell, Inc. OMCL reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 92 cents, up 1.1% year over year. However, the metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. The adjustments include one-time expenses like share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses and others. On a GAAP basis, EPS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Verisk's (VRSK) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Verisk Analytics, Inc.VRSK reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.47 outpaced the consensus mark by 5.8% and grew 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by organic growth within the business, and lower interest expenses, effective tax rate and average share count.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ, may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Jazz Pharmaceuticals is seeing favorable...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

KBR Inc. (KBR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

KBR Inc. (KBR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.15%. A quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy