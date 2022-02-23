ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs seeks return of bonuses from bankers for jumping ship - Bloomberg News

By Reuters
 3 days ago

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) is exploring measures such as seizing vested pay to dissuade top bankers from leaving, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with...

International Business Times

Ex-Goldman Banker Accused Of Seeking Millions In 1MDB Corruption Trial

Prosecutors on Monday accused a former Goldman Sachs banker of seeking to make millions of dollars laundering money looted from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. Roger Ng, Goldman's former head of investment banking in Malaysia, is charged with conspiring to launder money and to violate an anti-bribery law. "The defendant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Goldman Sachs to Refresh Targets and Set Path to Growth

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs will on Thursday update its main financial targets and detail growth plans for the next three to five years, hoping to win over investors yet to be convinced by its long-term strategy. Wall Street's premier investment bank is reshaping itself after a turbulent decade...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is getting an uber taste of what it’s like to be Huawei. The U.S. government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items. It’s a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China’s telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Goldman Sachs ups ante in banking game of thrones

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When an industry keeps earning higher returns than it needs, competition should theoretically eat its lunch. Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and its peers prove that doesn’t happen in finance. The Wall Street firm has boosted its medium-term target for return on equity to around 15%, a move presumably meant to narrow a valuation gap with chief rival Morgan Stanley (MS.N) read more . Both are betting that Wall Street’s super-sized profits are here to stay.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs CEO braces for above trend inflation

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. CEO David Solomon on Thursday said 2022 will mark a shift from low interest rates and tame inflation to tighter borrowing conditions and above-trend inflation. In his remarks at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum, Solomon updated financial targets the firm had laid out at its investor day in 2020. The bank now expects to book $350 billion in inflows in its asset management and wealth management by 2024, up from its earlier target of $250 billion. The firm is projecting 14% to 16% return on equity, up from its earlier target of greater than 13%. It's projecting $225 billion in gross alternatives fundraising by 2024 and greater than $10 billion in firmwide management fees. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 0.4%.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Read What Made Goldman Sachs Bullish On Datadog

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan raised the rating on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) to Conviction Buy from Buy and put a $250 price target on shares, implying some 56% upside. Rangan noted that the company is "well-positioned" for success outside of its core products, notably in security, which could boost its total addressable market by $20 billion.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs considers clawbacks to discourage departures - Bloomberg

While Wall Street banks have been raising bankers' pay in an effort to hold onto talent. Now at least one bank is considering a stick in addition to the carrot. Goldman Sachs (GS -0.2%) may take the step to claw back vested stocks from bankers who leave the company, Bloomberg reported.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs BDC: Future Growth With Sizable Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC is part of a large and well-known name on Wall Street, but investors still need to be cautious before investing in the company. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD), is a Business Development Company, or (BDC), managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser. It is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies based in the United States. The company aims to generate current income and capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, unitranche loans, unsecured debts, and select equity investment. While the company focuses primarily on middle-market companies, they occasionally invest in large U.S. and foreign companies, stressed or distressed debt, structured products, or private equity. These investments include various industries, including health care, software, consumer services, chemicals, and others.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Goldman Sachs Sees Risks to European Stocks From Ukraine Crisis

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Friday cut its target for Europe's major stock index, saying equities in the region are likely to face risks for some time as the Russia-Ukraine crisis intensifies. Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Goldman Sachs Group

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Goldman Sachs Group

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!. Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group GS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs eyes stock clawbacks to keep bankers from leaving the firm: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS, -2.40% is considering tactics such as vested stock clawbacks as an incentive for bankers to stay at the firm, according to a report by Bloomberg. The bank may confiscate vested stock in a move typically used for cases of misconduct as way to convince talent to remain at the firm, the report said. The bank may do this to two bankers that left the firm last year, Omer Ismail and David Stark. "Equity awards are governed by the agreement signed by the recipient," spokesperson for the bank said, as reported separately by Reuters. "In each case mentioned by Bloomberg, there were explicit terms which were upheld." Two other ex-Goldman bankers, Gregg Lemkau and Eric Lane, are getting their unvested compensation pulled, the report said. Goldman appears to be using both the carrot and the stick methods to retain bankers as financial service companies compete to keep their talent in house. For the carrot, banks are hiking pay. Goldman's stock clawbacks would fall into the stick bucket by reducing pay for executives that leave. Goldman Sachs shares are down 3.7% in premarket trades.
STOCKS

