Public Health

These COVID-19 symptoms are worrying doctors right now

By Herb Scribner
deseret.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic is slowing down at the moment as coronavirus cases continue to drop across the world. However, doctors are still expressing concern over another type of COVID-19 symptoms — long COVID. What’s happening: COVID-19 survivors across the world are feeling long-term side effects from their coronavirus...

www.deseret.com

deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
FingerLakes1.com

Omicron symptoms may start in the stomach

Feeling of the stomach bug may actually be a symptom of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. COVID-19 infection from the Omicron variant might lead to more than just respiratory issues. Safest states to live during the COVID-19 pandemic. What should I watch for?. Gastrointestinal problems are not off the table...
FingerLakes1.com

Omicron symptoms you didn’t know were from COVID

Two new symptoms of the Omicron variant showed up in a recent breakthrough infection. “Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said in a recent Instagram post that she experienced two new symptoms of the Omicron variant. COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna called Spikevax newly approved by FDA. What are the...
Salon

Covid-recovered patients are seeing a huge rise in heart-related issues

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
Shreveport Magazine

3-year-old boy is battling COVID-19 after he apparently contracted the virus while at the hospital for a different medical issue

The 3-year-old boy allegedly contracted the Coronavirus while at the hospital for a different medical issue. His mom took him to the ER after he reportedly aspirated a small piece of an apple which triggered an asthma attack. The boy tested positive for COVID-19, rhinovirus and adenovirus in addition to pneumonia and bacterial infections in his lungs two days after being brought to the hospital.
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in South Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is considering...
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
Fortune

Scientists said we’d take annual COVID jabs like flu shots. Now Fauci says it might be only every 5 years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that the world is nearly over the full-blown first phase of the pandemic and that the worst may be behind us. He also added that annual vaccine boosters might not be needed as we once thought.
The US Sun

The 8 Omicron symptoms most common in fully jabbed people

OMICRON continues to dominate the Covid scene, with thousands of new cases per day. Booster vaccines, taken by more 65 per cent of Brits, are considered the only meaningful protection against the strain. The top-up doses are effective at preventing hospitalisation in the vast majority of people who are infected.
