ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

HPU men rout A&T, 78-58

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxpuE_0eNRCJ2y00

GREENSBORO — John-Michael Wright scored 18 points as four High Point University players scored in double figures in a 78-58 victory over North Carolina A&T on Wednesday.

Jaden House added 15, Zack Austin 14 and Bryant Randleman 10 as the Panthers improved to 11-17 and 6-9 in the Big South, snapping a four-game losing streak.

HPU took control early. Up 11-10, the Panthers scored eight straight points. A&T (11-17, 6-8) closed to within 19-14, and HPU pushed the margin out to 32-17.

High Point led 37-37 at the half and the Aggies never threatened in the second half. The Panthers shot 54.7% from the field (29 of 53) and were 6 of 14 from 3. They also converted 14 of 17 free throws while A&T made just 5 of 12 and held.a 39-23 rebounding advantage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
High Point Enterprise

Cougars fall in state championships

WINGATE — High Point Christian’s playoff runs ended in heartbreak, with both the boys and girls teams losing. The fourth-seeded Cougars boys clawed from a big hole early to lead during the fourth quarter. But third-seeded Concord Academy forced overtime, quickly built a lead in the extra period and defeated HPCA 70-66 in the NCISAA 3A boys basketball championship Saturday at Wingate.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
5K+
Followers
211
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy