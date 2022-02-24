HPU men rout A&T, 78-58

GREENSBORO — John-Michael Wright scored 18 points as four High Point University players scored in double figures in a 78-58 victory over North Carolina A&T on Wednesday.

Jaden House added 15, Zack Austin 14 and Bryant Randleman 10 as the Panthers improved to 11-17 and 6-9 in the Big South, snapping a four-game losing streak.

HPU took control early. Up 11-10, the Panthers scored eight straight points. A&T (11-17, 6-8) closed to within 19-14, and HPU pushed the margin out to 32-17.

High Point led 37-37 at the half and the Aggies never threatened in the second half. The Panthers shot 54.7% from the field (29 of 53) and were 6 of 14 from 3. They also converted 14 of 17 free throws while A&T made just 5 of 12 and held.a 39-23 rebounding advantage.