Peterson Private Equity Provides Growth Capital to Pupford
By Press Releases
4 days ago
(PRESS RELEASE) SALT LAKE CITY – Peterson Private Equity has invested in Pupford, a Utah-based direct-to- consumer (DTC) pet brand providing dog owners the resources they need to train and raise healthy dogs, beginning at the puppy stage. Pupford has produced a large library of dog training content...
NEW YORK -Private equity firms are increasingly investing in behavioral services for troubled youth, according to a new report released on Thursday by the nonprofit Private Equity Stakeholder Project. Services private equity firms are buying into include those for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as for those...
Bodka Creek Capital has acquired Valencia Grove Apartments, a 460-Unit Multifamily Complex in Houston, Texas. Valencia Grove Apartments was the third acquisition for Bodka in 2021, following the close of two complexes in 1H 2021. The investment establishes Bodka Creek as the largest African-American, woman-owned real estate private equity firm in the United States.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Department of Labor have taken recent regulatory steps aimed at private equity and other alternative investments. The moves would raise transparency for investors and likely reduce the pool of 401(k) plan savers with private-equity exposure. The Biden administration is lending a more...
As private equity firms increasingly buy hospitals, several have used Birmingham, Ala.-based Medical Properties Trust for help. Medical Properties Trust buys the bricks and mortar of hospitals and leases them back to hospital operators, which provides financing for the deals. This has made it one of the country's biggest owners of hospital property, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 14.
FNZ Group said it received $1.1 billion in equity funding from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and a separate sum from Motive Partners in a deal that values the wealth management platform at about $20 billion. CPP's infusion was part of $1.4 billion the company raised in total, which it disclosed Friday. Once part of Credit Suisse, FNZ launched in 2003 in New Zealand. Since then, the company has grown its assets under management more than seven times to more than $1.5 trillion from $212 billion in the past five years. CDPQ and Generation Investment Management acquired a majority stake in the company in 2018. Temasek invested in the company in 2021. Along with the private equity and pension plan shareholders, FNZ Group also has more than 800 employee-shareholders. Adrian Durham remains founder and group CEO of FNZ. Lazard & Co. Ltd. was exclusive financial adviser on the deal.
Private equity companies generally have a reputation for buying “distressed assets” at bargain prices, squeezing as much cash out of them while making them look as profitable as possible, then selling out for a huge profit.
But the takeover of Australia’s disgraced casino operator Crown Resorts by US private equity behemoth the Blackstone Group may be the best option available to Crown’s shareholders, the governments that benefit from gambling revenue, and the community that suffers the consequences of problem gambling.
The board of Crown Resorts has recommended Blackstone’s A$9 billion offer for total ownership, subject to approval from the federal Foreign Investment...
Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop has named Patrick Dennis as its new CEO. Dennis, formerly the CEO of the Massachusetts-based customer experience software company Alvaria, is replacing former CEO Arif Kareem, who retired. According to a company spokesperson, Kareem, who had been the CEO since 2016, had his last day on Monday, and his retirement was in conjunction with Dennis' appointment.
(Reuters) - A co-leader of the private equity practice at New York-founded Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has joined rival law firm Latham & Watkins as a partner, Latham said Tuesday. Stephanie Teicher, based in New York, previously served on Skadden's policy committee, its highest governing body, a Latham...
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. American private equity tycoons are profiteering from the global climate crisis by investing in fossil fuels that are driving greenhouse gas emissions, a new investigation reveals. Oil and gas pipelines, coal...
Click here to read the full article. CEO Michael Casey said production levels in Asia are improving, thanks to previously low vaccination rates now above 90 percent.
