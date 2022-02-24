Newell: African-American banker continues to focus on creating economically successful communities

There’s nothing more rewarding than speaking to a true pioneer in a particular profession that has made it their life’s work to support their local community. Today, that person is Alden McDonald, CEO and Founder of Liberty Bank. His bank is celebrating 50 years of operation, and specializing in making homeownership and business ownership possible for New Orleans’ African-American community. McDonald realizes having successful local communities leads to success in the city, state, and much more, as Liberty Bank has grown its assets to over a billion dollars.

You've been in the banking business for 50 years. What are some of the things you’ve learned in that span?

I started my banking career in 1966 at the International City Bank. I was one of the first African Americans hired in the banking industry anything above a janitor in the state of Louisiana. Louisiana had some very well known African American businesses in the 1800s around Reconstruction… we had African Americans that owned lumber mills, steamship companies, and ironworkers. When you look at the legacy of Black history, you have to understand where it started - with African Americans entering commerce.

Explain to us the necessity and importance of these certain sectors of the economy being strong.

African Americans need to be involved in commerce. Just take a look at home ownership, for instance. If we would've had home ownership programs prior to my bank opening, we would not have as many blighted communities. Blighted communities are real estate that's not on the tax rolls. Home ownership is healthy for any community economically. So when you have home ownership available for all, you’re growing your base of wealth, and your base of real estate taxes. Homeowners must be employed to continue to pay for their homes, so it puts in place an employment force. As for African American ownership of businesses, we all know small business creates close to 90% of the jobs in America. So the more businesses you get to open the more people you can employ, the more people you employ, the more taxes you collect at every level.

What do you think has been the biggest impediment as it relates to home ownership and small business ownership in the African American community?

The home ownership issue is not just for the African American community, but for the total community. We do not look at a person’s credit score as the only way we would lend them money. We have a different underwriting technique in order to help people buy homes, and grow a business, because I think those two things are essential to growing a community.