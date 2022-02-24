Woman injured in fall from carriage

Just as the Krewe of Druids parade was getting underway Wednesday evening a woman riding in a carriage fell into the street.

Witnesses say the woman struck the ground headfirst. Initial responders say the woman was unconscious and unresponsive.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of St. Charles Avenue at the start of the parade.

"We were questioning if she was real. She looked like a mannequin," witness Emilio Vess of Belle Chasse told the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate . "She hit head-first. I ran up telling the guy to stop. The wooden wheel barely missed her head. Her hair was in the wheel."

The woman was placed on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital.

No other information on her condition is available.