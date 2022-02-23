ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Boys 4A Final: Zac Call drives 13-0 run for Snow Canyon in 4A state title win over Dixie

By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 4 days ago

Deadlocked in a heavyweight title fight where neither side was able to deliver a major blow, Snow Canyon finally broke through with a 13-0 run, powered by eight straight points from Zac Call, to change the tide in the Warriors' favor and lead to a 50-41 win in the 4A State Championship Game over Dixie High on Wednesday at Dixie State University.

With the Warriors down 26-24 following a Bronson Barben three that gave Dixie its first lead of the game, Call knotted the game up with a pair of free throws.

Barben's three came off the heels of Kean Webb scoring nine straight for Dixie, helping keep the Flyers in the game as the big three of Owen Mackay, Lyman Simmons, and Bowen Hammer started to roll for the Warriors.

Call then corralled an offensive-rebound putback to give Snow Canyon the lead back. After another basket from the senior, Call capped off his 8-0 run on a lob from Owen Mackay to end the third quarter, giving Snow Canyon a 32-26 advantage and a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

"I just went in and did what coach wanted me to do," Call said. "I loved it. I was on top of the world. It was my favorite experience."

The eight-point outburst set a new career-high for Call, who has been used by head coach Doug Meacham as an energizer and defender off the bench.

Call only scored two points against Hurricane in the second round, and didn't score in the semifinal win against Sky View.

"Special group of seniors," Meacham said. "Sometimes, as roles change with a team, that can be the determining factor of success, is how does a senior handle a role that might change from game to game? I'm so proud of these guys because they did what we asked them to do and it changed sometimes."

Fellow senior Walker Morrison had three points on an early three-pointer.

A Mackay free throw and two straight baskets from Lyman Simmons capped off the game-changing 13-0 run.

Dixie managed to cut a 37-26 fourth-quarter lead down to three at 41-38 after a Barben three with 1:50 to go.

In the final 1:46, Snow Canyon converted on 9/10 free throw attempts, not allowing Dixie to gain any ground.

"I think some of the success we had through the year — winning a championship in the preseason, winning the region championship — our guys kind of had that feeling of 'hey, we're champions'," Meacham said.

In the prior two editions of Snow Canyon-Dixie, the games were decided by five points total. In the home loss to Dixie on Feb. 4, the Warriors coughed up a 10-point halftime lead.

There was no comeback in the cards for the Flyers on Wednesday night.

"I think we knew in film. As we watched, we didn't do some things very well that we wanted another chance at," Meacham said. "I thought our guys stepped up and defended a little bit more with a purpose."

Owen Mackay scored 17 to lead all scorers. Lyman Simmons added 12. Bowen Hammer had eight.

The state title caps off a 24-2 season for Snow Canyon and is the Warriors' first state title since 2002.

"I've had a lanyard that's said 'making history' and I've carried it with me and these kids have bought into it," Meacham said. "We've made some luck yesterday, and [now] we've made some history."

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Boys 4A Final: Zac Call drives 13-0 run for Snow Canyon in 4A state title win over Dixie

