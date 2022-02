New Oriental Education's potential move into chip design is one of many major new initiatives as it tries to transform after last year’s private education sector cleanup. We’ll begin the week with a couple of items from the embattled education sector, which has largely gone silent these days after a massive cleanup that saw many lose the lion’s share of their revenue. That’s left most companies trying to figure out how to move forward over these last few months. Many smaller names look set to shut down completely, while larger ones with more resources are trying to retrench by focusing on areas where they’re still allowed to do business.

