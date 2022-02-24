High school basketball playoff roundup | February 23
Below are the scores from the Wednesday, February 23 high school basketball playoff games:
BOYS
Jeff Davis 39
Westside 71
Upson-Lee 45
Cross Creek 75
Toombs Co. 42
Butler 57
Greenbrier 44
Chapel Hill 67
Hephzibah 54
Sumter Co. 76
Crisp Co. 51
Thomson 75
Hammond 45
Augusta Christian 78
Aquinas 56
Deerfield 71
Fox Creek 54
O.W. 66
Citizens Christian 52
Thomas Jefferson 56
GIRLS
Mary Persons 43
Cross Creek 69
Vidalia 61
Laney 75
Butler 36
Swainsboro 62
Aiken 34
South Florence 41
North Myrtle Beach 32
North Augusta 35
Peach Co. 28
Thomson 49
Phillip Simmons 39
Silver Bluff 56
Lakeside 31
Lee Co. 68
