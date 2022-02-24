ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

High school basketball playoff roundup | February 23

By Brendan Robertson
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7XGF_0eNRB5oG00

STORY WILL BE UPDATED

Below are the scores from the Wednesday, February 23 high school basketball playoff games:

BOYS

Jeff Davis 39
Westside 71

Upson-Lee 45
Cross Creek 75

Toombs Co. 42
Butler 57

Greenbrier 44
Chapel Hill 67

Hephzibah 54
Sumter Co. 76

Crisp Co. 51
Thomson 75

Hammond 45
Augusta Christian 78

Aquinas 56
Deerfield 71

Fox Creek 54
O.W. 66

Citizens Christian 52
Thomas Jefferson 56

GIRLS

Mary Persons 43
Cross Creek 69

Vidalia 61
Laney 75

Butler 36
Swainsboro 62

Aiken 34
South Florence 41

North Myrtle Beach 32
North Augusta 35

Peach Co. 28
Thomson 49

Phillip Simmons 39
Silver Bluff 56

Lakeside 31
Lee Co. 68

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Augusta Christian’s Elijah Crawford earns first pair of D-1 interest

AUGUSTA, Ga ( WJBF) – As several high school basketball teams continue to make deep post-season runs, some players are reaping the rewards of their countless hours spent working on their craft. One of those players is Augusta Christian’s sophomore guard Elijah Crawford, who in a matter of two weeks has earned scholarship offers from […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Dominique “Lil’ Jalapeno” makes South Carolina history with TKO

Roy Jones Jr., Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez are known knockout artists, something that Dominique “Lil’ Jalapeno” inspires to be. ” He is an exciting fighter man, I’ve told him since he was a little kid that he’s going to be a superstar one day and we’re just getting closer to that day by day,” […]
COMBAT SPORTS
WJBF

No. 1 South Carolina women pull away from Mississippi, 71-57

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Destanni Henderson tied her career high with 23 points and Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a 71-57 win over Mississippi in the regular-season finale for both teams. Boston extended her record streak of double-doubles to 21 for the Gamecocks (27-1, 15-1 Southeastern Conference), who had […]
BASKETBALL
WJBF

Running for a cause at the AU half marathon, 10K and 5K

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Saturday morning, the Augusta Sports Council and Augusta University held their 14th Annual half marathon, 10K, and 5K race. It was back in person after being held virtually in 2021 because of the pandemic. Virtual races gained popularity over the last two years when in person events were cancelled. Now that we […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Basketball
Augusta, GA
Education
City
Augusta, GA
City
Swainsboro, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Augusta, GA
Sports
WJBF

What are the best high schools in Georgia?

ATLANTA (STACKER) – As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all. It’s a place where students explore their […]
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

A new face in real estate leadership

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The CSRA is seeing a major shift in the world of real estate. Since Meybohm Real Estate first began, and ever since then, it’s been run by a Meybohm. E.G Meybohm’s baby grew and grew and grew, into this large 300 agent organization. Now, a new person has taken the reins […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aquinas
Person
Thomas Jefferson
WJBF

Accident causes gas leak, road closures along Central Avenue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently working a single vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of Central Ave and Troupe St. The vehicle left the roadway and hit a building near this intersection which caused a gas leak. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Masks no loner required on South Carolina buses

SOUTH CAROLINA, (WJBF) – The South Carolina Department of Education will no longer require masks for staff and students on state owned and operated school buses. The decision came after the CDC announced that “it is exercising its enforcement discretion to not require that people wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJBF

City of Augusta and NAACP host Black History Month parade

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The City of Augusta teamed up with the Augusta chapter of the NAACP Saturday afternoon for a Black History Month Parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hundreds of people turned out on a warm, sunny day to watch a parade. The Black History Month Parade was originally the Martin Luther King […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Highschoolsports#Upson Lee 45#Toombs Co#Butler 57 Greenbrier#Chapel Hill#Sumter Co#Crisp Co#Thomson 75 Hammond 45#North Augusta#Peach Co#Lee Co 68#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Boil water advisory issued for certain New Ellenton residents

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for New Ellenton Commission of Public Works customers living in the Melrose area of New Ellenton. Residents should boil their water for about one minute prior to consumption until further notice.  Officials say water samples are being sent to be tested. Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you update on when […]
NEW ELLENTON, SC
WJBF

AFD responds to Short Leaf Ct. for house fire

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in South Augusta. The call came in at 6:01 a.m. Friday morning. According to Richmond County dispatch, the home is located on the 4100 block of Short Leaf Court, off of Tobacco Road. Luckily the homeowners and pets made it out […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

“Out There…Somewhere”: Bath Gardens to delight once again

BATH, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s called  Bath Gardens and it looks like a little bit of Europe in south Richmond County,  “It was a family retreat for the Boardman’s and the children spent many a summer holiday here swimming in the spring water fed pools,” said Clyde Farr, of Bath Gardens. The days of swimming […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Victim of deadly motorcycle crash in Allendale County identified

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Allendale County. Troopers say the incident, involving one vehicle, took place on Saturday, February 26 at around 2 p.m. The victim is identified as 40-year-old, Ronald Bellenger Owens IV, of Jasper County, S.C. The driver was headed north on […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
WJBF

Man wanted for domestic violence in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for domestic violence. According to authorities, Ryan Jamal Walker, 27, is wanted for domestic violence in a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Search for missing Georgia mom continues six months after she vanished

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s been six months since a 26-year-old mother, Olivia Fowler, went missing on August 13th, near Manchester in Meriwether County, Georgia. The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, family, and friends are still searching for her, and they are asking for the public’s help in finding her. Fowler was last seen along Pebblebrook […]
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Person injured in overnight shooting in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that took place on Ivey Drive. Authorities say one person was taken to the emergency room and treated for non-life treating injuries. About two homes and several vehicles were damaged by gunfire. About 21 shell casings were recovered from the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy