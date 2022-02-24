Brick Wheels Owner Retiring, Selling Bike Shop

Tim Brick will soon be the former owner of Brick Wheels as he prepares for retirement.

Brick started at Brick Wheels before it found it’s name in 1974. He was a bike mechanic for two years, until he was handed the keys in 1976.

Little did Brick know, the bike shop would last almost 50 years.

“It’s been an interesting run, we’ve seen a lot of stuff,” said Brick. “The people of Traverse City has put up with a lot of our antics.”

Brick Wheels was one of just three bicycle shops in Traverse City when they opened back in the 1970’s. They started when gasoline went from 25 cents a gallon to a dollar.

“Everyone thought the world was going to end. that’s kind of what fueled us through the first several years,” explained Brick. “Sales jumped from seven or eight million to 15 million bikes a year.”

During Brick’s time as the owner, he connected with the community and helped bring ski and bicycle events to Traverse City. Brick Wheels’ new owner, Andy Weir, is hoping to build on what Brick has created.

“What I’m really happy about is exactly what Tim was really happy about,” said Weir. “Getting involved with the community and talking to people day-to-day and enjoying people enjoying the outdoors.”

Weir says he’s excited about some things that they’ll be able to do on top of what they’re already doing. He hopes to build more relationships with community members and organizations.

“Tim’s always been very integral in the trail systems here in Traverse City, and some of the community organizations. I’d like to continue that,” said Weir.

Brick states he’ll miss many things at Brick Wheels, including teasing his customers.

But most of all, he’ll miss selling kids their first bike.

“I’ve sold so many kids bikes, and most of my employees bought their first bike here. I’m selling grandparents bikes for their grandkids and I sold them their first bike,” Brick explains.

It’s been a long run for Tim Brick and Brick Wheels.

Starting as a mechanic in one of the first bike shops to open in Traverse City, Brick has made a name for himself.

“I never get tired of coming here, it’s always a great adventure,” said Brick. “Everyday I look forward to it, everyday I learn something, and you know — It’s been a great run. It’s time to ride into the sunset.”