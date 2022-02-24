ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. DOT to get $450M for port upgrades to help supply chain, inflation

By Alexandra Limon
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eSj42_0eNR8aok00

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The Department of Transportation announced new grants to upgrade ports all around the nation.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the $450 million in grants from the bipartisan infrastructure law will help tackle supply chain issues and inflation.

“To fund improvements from adding capacity to linking rail into our port network, anything that will help ports move more efficiently in this country,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg explained.

Secretary Buttigieg said the upgrades to ports will tackle the supply chain problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, fix decades of under investments, and provide much-needed upgrades to handle modern ships.

Biden’s full plate: Ukraine, inflation, low public approval

“Sometimes, even in our biggest ports, a whole new channel has to be dredged to a deeper level or a bridge has to be replaced because these ships are so big, they can’t fit under it,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg said these investments are necessary for the U.S. to remain a world leader and ultimately help lower the prices of goods.

However, the physical infrastructure upgrades could take years to complete.

Buttigieg said that’s why the administration is also working on more immediate solutions.

“Pushing toward 24/7 operations, setting up things like temporary pop-up container yards to clear some of the containers inland when there’s not enough room in the ports themselves,” Buttigieg explained.

Buttigieg said another effort to resolve supply chain problems is a push by the administration to produce more things domestically.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Police seek man who robbed Wichita Dollar Tree at gunpoint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a person who robbed a Wichita Dollar Tree store two weeks ago. A man walked into the store at Pawnee and George Washington about 20 minutes before closing on Saturday, Feb. 12. Police say he waited until all the other customers left […]
WICHITA, KS
FOXBusiness

Biden administration announces funding to strengthen port infrastructure and supply chains

Aid is on the way to help the U.S. economy's struggle with overwhelmed ports and supply chain issues. President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has made $450 million available in grant funding for port-related projects through the Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP). This sum represents the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Infrastructure#Dot#Ksn Tv
Washington Times

Team Biden's rail proposal would worsen inflation and supply chains

With inflation rising and supply chains still struggling to unclog, the Biden administration is searching for tools to combat both and is flailing. Here is a crucial example: The administration is enthralled with a scheme it dubs consolidated corporate power, or what many observe is a simple “big is bad” mentality. A 2021 executive order from the White House’s brain trust on “competition” made this clear, targeting industries ranging from agriculture to technology to transportation with a staggering 72 recommendations to intervene in the private sector. Such centralized micromanaging didn’t work for the old Soviet Union and won’t work today.
BUSINESS
KFYR-TV

U.S. legislation going forward to help supply chain challenges

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. is facing major issues with shipping backlogs and exporting goods. To help ease problems, new legislation was introduced at the beginning of the month in the U.S. Senate to do just that. The Ocean Shipping Reform Act would update federal regulations on the shipping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WAVY News 10

US ports to get $450M to speed flow of goods, lower prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Clogged U.S. ports are being given access to nearly $450 million in federal money from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law as part of the administration’s recent stepped-up efforts aiming to ease supply chain congestion and lower prices for American consumers. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Russia to seize foreigners' funds in retaliation -RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday. Moscow does not rule out...
EUROPE
KSN News

One person dead after crash during police chase

NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Florida man has died in Norton County after he allegedly ran from Kansas Highway Patrol on Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs, 29-year-old Derek Stortzom of Brooksville, Florida, was driving erratically when a trooper attempted to stop him. Stortzum was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado […]
NORTON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy