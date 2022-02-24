ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford police officer injured in crash

By Morgan Cunningham
 4 days ago

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Wallingford Police are investigating a crash that injured one of their officers Tuesday night.

Police say Officer Bussell was assisting the driver of a tractor-trailer on Route 68 when his cruiser was rear-ended. He was in the cruiser at the time of the accident. Police say the cruiser's emergency lights were on and that the cruiser was well-marked.

The crash pushed the Officer's cruiser off the roads and to the tree line, leaving him trapped in the car initially.

Officer Bussell was treated at a nearby hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.

Charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the car that struck the cruiser.

