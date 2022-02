Xbox users who keep a keen eye on the new features and the like that are tested for the platform via the Xbox Insider program may recall some work done last year to make it easier to stream Xbox gameplay on Twitch. This week, those same efforts have been rolled out to Xbox platforms everywhere in an update that puts Twitch streaming right back on the Xbox dashboard for quick access. For those who want to get started, Xbox also shared a comprehensive how-to guide to show what you need to look for and where.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO