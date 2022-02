Though we still have nine months until the 2022 midterms, many pundits already predict a difficult path ahead for Democrats. As the Biden administration grapples with falling approval ratings, a stalled ‘Build Back Better’ plan, and foreign hostilities across the globe, Republicans are optimistic they can gain ground in Congress. Anchor and Executive Editor of Fox News Channel’s ‘The Story’ and Fox News Politics Co-Anchor Martha MacCallum joins to discuss what topics we’re likely to see voters prioritize in the midterms, what President Biden can do to regain voters’ trust, and why both parties are raising several million dollars leading up to November.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 DAYS AGO