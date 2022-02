Brett Gardner indicated last October that he wanted to return to the Yankees for another season, and almost five months later, the free-agent outfielder’s stance hasn’t changed. Joe Bick, Gardner’s agent, told the New York Post’s Joel Sherman that his client was still preparing to play in 2022, and “would obviously prefer to stay with the [Yankees] the entirety of his career.” It isn’t a Bronx-or-bust situation, however, as Bick said that Gardner is open to playing for another club.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO